Arthur Pinajian: The Estate Collection Exhibition at Stephanie’s Art Gallery

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA – Stephanie’s Art Gallery to present “Arthur Pinajian: The Estate Collection | 1960–1999”, a rare and poignant exhibition spotlighting the life’s work of one of America’s most compelling yet long-overlooked modern artists. The exhibition will run from June 14 through July 19, 2025, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, June 14, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Pinajian (1914–1999), a native of Union City, New Jersey, lived a quiet, devoted life of artistic exploration. Born to Armenian immigrant parents, he began his career in comic book illustration during the 1930s, drawing for Marvel, Quality, and Centaur Comics.

During World War II, Pinajian served in Europe with the OZAK Division as a clerk stationed in Belgium. While behind the lines, he seized every opportunity to sketch and document army life. His division played a critical role in the Battle of the Bulge, where it helped pin down German forces to the north of the offensive—contributing significantly to its failure. For his service, Pinajian was awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

After the war, Pinajian rejected commercial art, enrolled at the Art Students League in New York, and committed himself fully to serious painting. He lived and worked in near-total obscurity for decades, first in Woodstock and then in Bellport, New York, where he shared a modest home with his sister Armen. Upon his death in 1999, more than 3,000 paintings, journals, and letters chronicling his creative journey were discovered in the home’s garage and attic.

“Rarely do we discover a worthy artist who worked alone and unheralded. Arthur Pinajian was one of them,” wrote art historian William Innes Homer. “When he hits the mark, especially in his abstractions, he can be ranked among the best artists of his era.”

This exhibition offers a curated selection from the Estate Collection, featuring works that span four decades of artistic evolution. Visitors will see Pinajian’s journey through Impressionism, Expressionism, Cubism, Surrealism, and Abstract Expressionism—culminating in a singular style marked by structural color, visual rhythm, and philosophical depth.

Exhibition Details:

Arthur Pinajian: The Estate Collection | 1960–1999

June 14 – July 19, 2025

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 14 | 11 AM – 6 PM

Stephanie’s Art Gallery, 466 Foothill Blvd. Unit C, La Cañada Flintridge

