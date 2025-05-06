Walking the Line

Armenian life in Turkey under the long shadow of history

By Laura L. Constantine

The Armenian community in Turkey, once a vibrant and integral part of the Ottoman Empire’s multicultural society, now grapples with a precarious existence. With a population estimated at around 50,000, primarily concentrated in Istanbul, Armenians in Turkey face a complex dilemma of preserving their identity while navigating the challenges of being a minority in a society marked by historical grievances, political sensitivities, and socio-economic pressures.

Despite overwhelming historical evidence and recognition by numerous countries, the Turkish state continues to reject the Armenian Genocide, framing the events as part of a broader wartime tragedy. This denial not only exacerbates tensions between Turkey and Armenia but also affects the Armenian minority within Turkey, as they live life on a tightrope between assimilation and ostracization.

For Turkish-Armenians, openly discussing the Genocide or advocating for recognition can lead to social rejection or legal repercussions under laws that criminalize “insulting Turkishness.” This has created an atmosphere of self-censorship and cautious engagement with their past, making it difficult for the community to openly mourn or seek justice for their ancestors.

Proud Identity. Low Profile.

Maintaining Armenian identity in Turkey presents its own set of challenges. The Armenian Apostolic Church remains a cornerstone of the community, with institutions such as the Patriarchate of Constantinople (Istanbul) playing a vital role in spiritual and cultural life. Yet, the Armenian schools, churches, and cultural centers that once thrived are now a fraction of what they used to be.

Image

Caption

A resident of Vakif village prays in a church ceremony.

Armenian-language schools in Istanbul struggle to sustain themselves due to financial constraints and government-imposed restrictions. Many Armenian children attend Turkish public schools, where they are often assimilated into the dominant culture, further eroding their ethnic identity. Teaching the Armenian language, history, and traditions has become an uphill battle, especially in a socio-political climate that places a premium on Turkish nationalism.

The Armenian press in Turkey, such as the newspapers Agos and Jamanak, continues to be an important platform for voicing community concerns. However, these outlets operate under significant pressures, including dwindling readership and the constant threat of censorship. The assassination of Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of Agos, in 2007, underscored the risks faced by Armenian journalists and activists who challenge the status quo.

Image

Caption

Newspapers such as Marmara and its publishing director Ari Haddeciyan serve as lifelines to the Armenian community.

Minority Status

Politically, Armenians in Turkey remain marginalized. As non-Muslims, they fall under the category of “minorities” recognized by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, but their rights are often inadequately protected. The state exerts control over Armenian institutions, with the government directly influencing the election of the Armenian Patriarch, for example. This undermines the community’s autonomy and ability to freely manage its own affairs.

Land disputes are another contentious issue. Many properties once owned by Armenians, including churches, schools, and cemeteries, were confiscated during the republican era and remain in state or private hands. Although recent years have seen limited efforts to return some properties, these measures are widely viewed as symbolic rather than substantive.

Anti-Armenian Movements

Another threat to Armenians within and beyond Turkish borders is the Turkish Ülkü Ocakları(Idealist Hearths), commonly known as the Gray Wolves (Bozkurtlar). Inspired by pan-Turkish and ultranationalist ideologies, they emerged in the late 1960s as the paramilitary wing of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and bear significant responsibility for political violence during the 1970s, targeting leftists, minorities, and perceived enemies of Turkish nationalism.

Today, the Gray Wolves continue to pose an ongoing threat to Armenians, particularly through violent rhetoric, attacks on Armenian communities, and involvement in conflicts like the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, where they supported Azerbaijan against Armenia. That same year, in Lyon, they defaced the Armenian genocide memorial with slogans such as “Grey Wolf” and Erdoğan’s initials. Consequently, France banned the group due to its extremist activities, while Austria and Germany have also taken steps to limit its presence. However, while the Turkish government denies any ties to the group, it remains influential in nationalist politics and continues to operate with relative impunity.

Socially, Armenians in Turkey navigate a landscape where prejudice and discrimination persist. Hate speech against Armenians remains alarmingly common, both in political discourse and in the media. Derogatory terms like “gavur” (infidel) are still used to describe Armenians, perpetuating stereotypes and alienation.

Economically, the Armenian community is diverse, with some members excelling in business and the arts, while others struggle with limited opportunities. The wealth gap within the community mirrors broader economic disparities in Turkey. However, even affluent Armenians face subtle forms of exclusion, such as being overlooked for certain positions due to their ethnic background.

Despite the challenges, cultural events, such as Armenian film festivals and exhibitions, offer opportunities to bridge divides and showcase the rich heritage of Turkey’s Armenians. The younger generation of Armenians in Turkey is increasingly vocal about their identity and rights. Activists are leveraging social media and international platforms to raise awareness about their struggles and push for greater recognition and equality.

The future of the Armenian minority in Turkey remains uncertain. While some members of the community see opportunities for coexistence and progress, others are leaving the country in search of safety and acceptance abroad. This brain drain poses a significant threat to the survival of Armenian culture and institutions in Turkey.

Image

Caption

Students at the Getronagan Armenian High School in Istanbul, Turkey.

For the Turkish Armenian community, the dilemma is clear: how to preserve their identity and advocate for their rights in a society where their past is denied and the present is an exercise in walking on eggshells. The resolution of this dilemma depends not only on the resilience of the Armenians in Turkey but also on the willingness of Turkish society and the state to confront history, embrace diversity, and foster an environment of genuine equality and inclusion.

In the words of the late Hrant Dink: “Perceptions on both sides can only change in an environment of contact and dialogue. Therefore, ‘solving history’ is not actually a real concept, or a problem. There is nothing to be solved about history anyway…There is only a part of it that has to be understood. And understanding necessitates a process of learning, enlightenment, and comprehension, spread out over time. It can never be achieved with save-the-day state decrees.”

Staying Power

After the Genocide, Armenians who remained in Turkey faced tremendous pressure. The new Turkish Republic, established in 1923, continued policies of Turkification, targeting minority populations for assimilation or marginalization. Laws like the confiscation of “abandoned properties” deprived Armenians of homes, churches, and businesses, while the 1934 Surname Law forced many to adopt Turkish-sounding surnames, erasing visible markers of Armenian identity.

Survival Skills

Discretion is the key word in navigating the delicate balance of Turkish citizenship and Armenian identity. Many Armenians refrain from openly discussing their heritage, especially in rural areas or conservative environments, where prejudice remains strong. Adopting Turkish or Muslim-sounding names is a common practice, helping individuals avoid unwanted attention while maintaining their cultural identity privately.

Another essential tactic is economic integration. Many Armenians have pursued careers in business, arts, and professions where their heritage is less likely to attract scrutiny. By excelling in these fields, they contribute to society while avoiding direct confrontation with systemic discrimination.

Advocacy has also become a survival tactic for some, with figures like Garo Paylan who pushed for minority rights and Genocide recognition. However, speaking out comes with significant risks, including legal challenges, physical threats, and social backlash.

Nonetheless, organizations and individuals within the community work tirelessly to preserve their culture, educate the younger generation, and foster dialogue with Turkish society. Their resilience is a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of a people who have remained steadfast in the land of their ancestors.



A STRATEGY FOR SUPPRESSION Since the Genocide, Turkey has imposed a number of laws and policies that have cumulatively contributed to the erosion of Armenian cultural, linguistic, and historical identity in the country. While some of these laws have been amended in recent years, they impacted certain generations, breaking the chain of Armenian identity formation. Article 301 of the Turkish Penal CodeCriminalizes “insulting Turkishness, Turkish institutions, or the Republic.”Used to suppress open discussions about the Armenian Genocide and Armenian history.Armenians speaking about their history or identity risk prosecution under this law. Mandatory Religion Classes

in Public SchoolsFor years, public schools mandated Islamic religious education, which alienated Armenian students and ignored their Christian faith. Only in recent years have Christians and Jews been allowed to opt out of these classes. Ban on Armenian Surnames (1934 Surname Law)The Surname Law required citizens to adopt Turkish-sounding surnames, erasing Armenian linguistic and cultural identity. Non-Muslim Minority Rights Under the Treaty of Lausanne (1923)While the treaty grants minority rights to Armenians, Greeks, and Jews, its implementation has often been restrictive.Armenians face challenges in freely managing their religious and cultural institutions due to state interference. Confiscation of Minority PropertiesArmenian churches, schools, and other properties were confiscated under various decrees, particularly during the republican era.Laws enabled the state to claim “abandoned properties,” often targeting Armenians who fled during the Genocide. Restrictions on Armenian MediaArmenian media faces state scrutiny, censorship, and economic pressures, limiting its ability to represent the community’s voice. Lack of Full Religious FreedomArmenian Apostolic Church leaders must obtain state approval for their appointments.Armenian churches are restricted in their ability to establish new congregations or renovate existing ones without state consent. Language Restrictions in SchoolsThere are no official Armenian-language textbooks in Armenian schools of Istanbul. Each school prepares its own material based on their financial and human resources. State Monopoly on History EducationTextbooks promote a nationalist narrative that excludes or distorts the history of Armenians in Turkey.The Armenian Genocide is either ignored or denied in official curricula. Denial of Armenian GenocideOfficial denial of the Armenian Genocide reinforces a hostile environment for Armenians seeking recognition and justice.

Originally published in the April 2025 issue of AGBU Magazine.

