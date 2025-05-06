Between Faith and Diplomacy

The Armenian Patriarchate’s unique role in Turkey

Interview by Araks Kasyan, Photographs by Davit Hakobyan

In the heart of Istanbul, the lifeblood of modern Turkey, the lively streets of the Kumkapı district, once home to a large Armenian population, still resonate with the rich presence of Armenian heritage.

Kumkapı has historically been an important center for Armenians. While the Armenian population in the district has significantly declined over time, its importance endures, as it remains the site of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, a key landmark for Armenians in Turkey.

Founded in 1461, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul is not only the main spiritual center for Armenians in Turkey but also a crucial institution for preserving Western Armenian cultural heritage. In the absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, the Patriarchate plays a unique diplomatic and political role, acting as the primary representative of Armenians in Turkey. It is also the sole recognized institution preserving Armenian heritage within the borders of modern Turkey.

Since the 15th century, despite numerous challenges, the Armenian Patriarchs of Istanbul, who are also referred to their original title Patriarch of Contstantinople, have played a vital role in addressing the complex issues facing the Armenian community. In these challenging times, this responsibility rests with the 85th Patriarch of Istanbul, Archbishop Sahak II Mashalian. Elected in 2019, Sahak II, like his predecessors, serves in a sensitive socio-political environment where his leadership demands a cautious, open-minded, and responsible approach, mindful of the Turkish state’s close scrutiny of the Patriarchate’s activities.

Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected 85th Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul in Turkey on December 11, 2019.

Q: The Armenian community in Turkey is renowned for its rich history and deep cultural and spiritual heritage. Today, what role does the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul play within this vibrant community?

A: The Patriarchal See traditionally serves as the spiritual center for both the Armenian community in Turkey and the small Armenian community on the Greek island of Crete. As the spiritual center, we focus on various aspects of community life, including religious, educational, charitable, cultural institutions and their activities. Our role involves gathering information about these institutions’ spiritual and secular endeavors during our visits. Community organizations often seek our presence to lead and present their activities or planned events to the public. We are pleased to fulfill these requests, accepting invitations and supporting them with our leadership.

We are also interested in their economic and other issues, working to find solutions during meetings held under our leadership.

Under our auspices, there is a Social Assistance Committee whose main function is to support people in need. The committee began its work during the coronavirus epidemic, when many individuals faced job losses and economic hardships. It is also dedicated to addressing the immediate needs of refugees from Syria and Iraq who have sought refuge in Turkey.

Q: Let’s talk about the Armenian religious heritage in Turkey. How many churches currently belong to the Armenian Patriarchate, and what are their status and condition today?

A: Thirty-five churches in Istanbul belong to the Armenian Patriarchate. In the provinces, five churches remain open for worship, though the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Kırıkhan was completely destroyed by the 2023 earthquake in Antioch [Antakya]. Additionally, St. Karapet Church in Heraklion, Crete, also falls under the authority of the Patriarchate.

In churches that are open for worship and belong to the community, we can hold religious ceremonies and perform the Holy Liturgy without needing to obtain permission from any official authority. These churches, which remain open for worship, are in good condition. Churches have official boards elected by the community, which utilize their skills for the benefit of the Church.

There are 9 celibate clergy under the authority of the Patriarchal See, including 2 bishops, 1 supreme archimandrite (vartabed), 3 vartabeds, and 3 celibate priests, alongside 16 married priests. These clergy work diligently to serve the communities in churches both in Istanbul and the provinces. In churches without permanent spiritual leaders, the Holy Liturgy is conducted by clergy appointed by the Patriarchal See, especially on Sundays and important religious days. To meet the spiritual needs of communities without a church in the provinces, we assign clergymen to visit these areas. They offer the Holy Liturgy in homes, particularly during festive occasions.

We also have deacons, sub-deacons, and choirs who support the spiritual pastors of the churches with their devoted service. Additionally, Sister Kayane Dulkadiryan, a semi-deacon from the Kalfayan Order, serves at the Kalfayan School.

Q: How would you assess the role of the Turkish state in preserving the spiritual heritage of Armenians within the country?

A: Armenian spiritual heritage encompasses two aspects. The first aspect is community-owned religious institutions, and the second is the buildings formerly owned by the community. The community owned organizations are run by vakıfs (minority foundations). These vakıfs have profitable estates and are governed by minority-elected boards, such as board of trustees or guardianships, or parish councils. These bodies are responsible for maintaining their institutions.

The buildings in the second group are owned by the state. It is well-known that the majority of our community resides in Istanbul, with a small number of communities in various provincial centers. The churches that still stand or have been restored in these provinces are important sacred places for us. However, none of our local communities, including the community in Istanbul, have the financial means to maintain these churches. As a result, those Armenians find solace in the “cry echoing from the stones,” which serves as a poignant reminder of our people’s historical presence in these locations.

In this context, we can highlight the Church of the Holy Cross of Aktamar, which has been restored and protected with state funding. The church now holds the status of a museum-church, where a Holy Liturgy is celebrated once a year under our auspices and the responsibility of the Patriarchal See.

The former Holy Trinity Church of Malatya has been renovated into a cultural center with funding from the city municipality and other official bodies. The church, now closed off with a curtain, is used for cultural events. However, the church altar and other sacred elements remain intact and can be used for ceremonies if needed. Additionally, the Holy Resurrection Chapel in the city cemetery serves as a place of prayer for the small local community.

The office building of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, across the street from the Surp Asdvadzadzin Patriarchal Church.

The churches of St. Giragos and St. Sarkis in Digranagerd [Diyarbakir] have different statuses. Both are community properties managed by a Parish Council. St. Giragos Church was renovated with contributions from the community and benefactors and was reopened for worship. However, it was severely damaged during conflicts in the area years ago, along with the surrounding district. And this time it was repaired with state funding.

Currently, the Parish Council is undertaking significant efforts to repair the community-owned St. Sarkis Church, which is unfortunately in a very bad condition. The council is actively seeking ways to restore it.

We are pleased to note that, thanks to the cooperative approach of the current authorities, the community and district bodies have regained possession of their previously lost estates. This is crucial for the effective functioning of community institutions.

Q: What are the biggest challenges currently facing the Armenian community in Turkey, and what role does the Patriarchate play in addressing them?

A: Like other diaspora communities, the Armenian community in Turkey, as a minority, is influenced by the lifestyle and habits of the majority. Community members strive to preserve their ethnic and religious identity. During church sermons, we emphasize the importance of maintaining our identity and provide guidance to support these efforts.

Currently, the main concern is the challenge of maintaining our schools due to economic conditions. Widespread poverty in the country has led to insufficient incomes for the governing bodies, placing these institutions in financial distress. Additionally, the number of students is declining for two primary reasons: a decrease in birth rates and a growing trend of parents enrolling their children in foreign schools.

Naturally, as the Patriarchate, we aim to keep all our educational institutions open. However, given the current difficulties, we are compelled to consider potential closures. We will, however, defer the final decision to community consultations and thorough discussions.

In addition, we need trained teachers to instruct in Armenian language and religion. We greatly value the dedication of those who, with goodwill, strive to teach these subjects and support the existence of our community schools. As the Patriarchal See, we are committed to training teachers for religion classes, a role that is met with appreciation and enthusiasm from educators. In the future, we plan to extend this training to include teachers of Armenian language and literature.

The Patriarchal See is also committed to keeping the churches open for worship. Even if the Holy Liturgy is not celebrated, the churches remain open for lighting candles and personal prayer. However, it is also important to have a sufficient number of clergy.

Q: In the past, there were concerns about a decreasing number of members in the Armenian community in Turkey. How have these statistics changed today, and what are the reasons behind this change?

A: Yes, indeed, past terrorist movements led to significant emigration, a phenomenon not unique to minorities, which contributed to the decrease in the community’s numbers. Most of the current Armenian community in Turkey resides in Istanbul, with smaller communities in various provinces. The community continues to decline today due to a significant disparity between the number of deaths and births. This trend illustrates the ongoing decrease in community membership. Additionally, while some people migrate abroad for economic or educational reasons, this number is relatively small compared to the impact of past emigration.

Q: What is the current situation for the Armenian community in Turkey? Is it safe to be a national minority?

A: Members of the Armenian community in Turkey hold three key values: their citizenship of the Republic of Turkey, and their ethnic and religious identities. Armenians actively participate in the country’s educational, charitable, and cultural life. The community includes university lecturers and academics who achieve success through their scientific work, as well as individuals who contribute significantly to the country’s cultural scene. We also have respected businessmen and artisans, with the former recognized for their entrepreneurial success and the latter for their craftsmanship.

Q: In recent years, new developments have emerged in the process of regulating Armenian-Turkish relations. How significant is this for the Armenian community in Turkey, and what is the position of the Armenian Patriarchate on this matter?

A: As the Patriarch of the Armenians of Turkey, we have consistently expressed our satisfaction with the efforts of the two neighboring countries to normalize their relations. We are pleased that authorized representatives from both nations are holding meetings on various occasions. We firmly believe that these dialogues should continue to foster better neighborly relations. After the first meeting, we welcomed Turkey’s Special Representative, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, at the Patriarchate. We were glad to hear the ambassador’s positive impressions, and during our meeting, we exchanged ideas and expressed our support for the further development of neighborly ties.

I would also like to mention that, as a Patriarchal See, we maintain good relations with the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. When needed, at our invitation and under the direction of His Holiness, congregants from the Mother See visit our city to conduct short spiritual services, particularly on festive occasions, which greatly enriches our church life. The normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia naturally influences the cultural fabric of our community, particularly in areas such as the Armenian language and literature. As the spiritual leader of the community, I sincerely pray and hope that God grants us the joy of witnessing the successful normalization of relations between these two neighboring countries.

Originally published in the April 2025 issue of AGBU Magazine.

About the AGBU Magazine

AGBU Magazine is one of the most widely circulated English language Armenian magazines in the world, available in print and digital format. Each issue delivers insights and perspective on subjects and themes relating to the Armenian world, accompanied by original photography, exclusive high-profile interviews, fun facts and more.

