Patriarch John X in Communion with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

HYETERT- “We sincerely appreciate your efforts and thank you for your dedication in preparing the prefabricated houses in Arsuz.”

Damascus, 22 February 2025

His Beatitude Patriarch John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, held a telephone conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople and New Rome. During their discussion, Patriarch John X expressed his deep gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Church of Constantinople for their support in providing prefabricated houses in Arsuz, located in the İskenderun district, through the efforts of the RUMVADER Association.

The conversation underscored the deep historical ties between the Patriarchates of Antioch and Constantinople, a bond that continues to be reaffirmed—especially in times of hardship, such as in the aftermath of the recent earthquake.

For his part, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized the significance of Christianity in the Middle East and its vital role in these times of change, reaffirming the Church’s commitment to supporting the region’s Christian communities.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Antiochpatriarchate.org