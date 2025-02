Documentary screening on the Halki Theological School by the Metropolis of Derkoi

The Holy Metropolis of Derkoi and Kozmopolis İnce Çizgi are organizing the premiere of the documentary by Fatih Öztürk and Okan Şeker titled “The Halki Theological School Today.”

The event will occur at the Urban School of Galata on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 6:30 PM.

