‘Tashtakerank’: Abril Bookstore to Host Book Talk with Khoren Aramouni

“Tashtakerank” book talk event flyer

GLENDALE—Abril Bookstore will present a conversation with author Khoren Aramouni, who recently published a new book of short stories in Armenian titled, “Tashtakerank” (Burnt Ends). The event will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. at The Center for Armenians Arts, located at 250 N. Orange St. in Glendale, California.

Poet and translator Eduard Hakhverdyan and Raffi Melkonian will also take part in the discussion.

The program will be in Armenian, and admission is free. 90-minute free parking is available in a nearby structure. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

“Tashtakerank” (Burnt Ends) is collection of short stories that echo Aramanu’s memories from his early childhood to the present day (Iran, Armenia and the U.S.), imbued with subtle humor.

Khoren Aramouni Keshishyan is a writer, playwright, and translator. He was born in 1948 in Iran. Aramouni studied in the Armenian Studies department at the University of Isfahan for two years. In 1969, he repatriated to Armenia. He graduated from Yerevan State University in in 1975. In 1980, Aramouni emigrated to the United States.

He has been published regularly in Armenian language newspapers and magazines in the U.S. and collaborated on television programs. He is founder of I-Ben printing and publishing. He was also the U.S. representative of the Armenia based, Garoun monthly literary magazine. Aramouni’s first full-length book, Posthumous Wedding, was published in Armenia in 1992.

Since 2004, Aramouni has been a member of the Writers’ Union of Armenia. In 2014, he received the William Saroyan medal from the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora. He was awarded a medal for his literary accomplishments from the Writers’ Union of Armenia in 2018. Aramouni has been recognized for his writing by several state and local institutions in California.

Aramouni has published 18 books. Seven of his plays have been staged in Armenia and the U.S. He currently resides in Glendale, California. “No Other Words” is an experimental collection of haikus composed exclusively of the words from Yeghishe Charents’ “My Sweet Armenia.” Through the haikus crafted with the technique of constrained writing, Karslyan engages in a dialogue with Charents, at times poking fun, and at times raising profound questions about contemporary matters, identity, recent wars, and love.

Asbarez