Numerous faithful bid farewell to late Archbishop Anastasios at Gjirokastër (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Yesterday, January 28, 2025, the body of the late Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania was solemnly received at the border station of Kakavija by Metropolitan Demetrios of Gjirokastër, clergy, and a large gathering of faithful. As the procession arrived, the hymn of resurrection, “Krishti u ngjall” (“Christ is risen”), resounded, echoing the hope and faith that marked the life of the late hierarch.

In Gjirokastër, the Archbishop’s coffin was brought to the Holy Metropolis and placed in the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, where a Trisagion service was held for the repose of his soul. Clergy, students from the “Frymë Dashurie” (Spirit of Love) school and the “Holy Cross” theological high school—both established under his visionary leadership—gathered alongside numerous faithful to pay their respects. Flowers, tears, and heartfelt prayers accompanied the service.

The Archbishop’s body then continued its journey to Tirana, where it will lie in repose at the Resurrection Cathedral, awaiting the final farewell from the Orthodox faithful of Albania.

