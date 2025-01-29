Armenia’s entry to EU will close EAEU market for it — official

ASTANA, January 29. /TASS/. Armenia is aware that its accession to the European Union will result in the exit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and closing of the EAEU market for it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

“The decision is clearly obvious here. Opening of markets with the European Union will mean closing of markets with the Eurasian Economic Union. Otherwise our producers in the Eurasian Economic Union will be affected, it is obvious,” the official said. “Setting import customs duties with the EU at zero will tacitly mean the return to customs and the customs tariff with the EAEU,” Overchuk noted.

“Certainly, this is a signal for us that the start of joining the European Union is the beginning of leaving the EAEU,” Overchuk noted. “It is absolutely evident for any person that has at least the slightest knowledge of how these two integration associations are set up,” the official indicated. “They [the Armenian side] absolutely clearly know in this regard that consequences will be like that. Nobody should have any illusions there,” he noted.

“People that now in discussions underway in Armenia assert that a decisions may be allegedly found, softly speaking, misinform the Armenian people,” the Russian deputy prime minister said. Overchuk noted that the process of joining the EU will be long for Armenia and urged to wait for results of the hearing in the Armenian legislatively assembly on this matter.

