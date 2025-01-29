Armenia’s Elina Avanesyan Defeats Czech Opponent at WTA Linz Open 2025

Armenian tennis player Elina Avanesyan, who is ranked No. 48 globally in women’s tennis, today beat Australian Open double champ Katerina Siniakova at the 2025 WTA Linz Open tournament, currently underway in Linz, Austria. Representing the Czech Republic, Siniakova is globally ranked No. 53.

The match between the two was held during the first round of the tournament and lasted over an hour, consisting of two straight sets. Avanesyan emerged victorious, with a 6-3 and 6-2 decision.

Avanesyan has been representing Armenia since August 2024. Her career-best rank was No. 41.

The Armenian champ will face Croatia’s Petra Martic on Thursday, in round 16, at the WTA Linz event.

