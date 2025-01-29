Armenia Fund Provides $250,000 for Tuition Aid to Students Affected by SoCal Wildfires

GLENDALE—Armenia Fund USA will provide $250,000 toward student tuition to families financially affected by the recent wildfires. This funding aims to provide tuition assistance to families who have lost their homes and are experiencing financial hardship, enabling their children to continue attending Armenian schools.

To ensure the funding reaches those most in need, Armenia Fund has been working directly with Armenian schools to coordinate support for the impacted families.

“This is a crisis that has deeply affected our communities” said Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund. “Our goal in providing funds for tuition costs is to reduce financial burdens and support students in maintaining their education without interruption.”

Every effort is made to provide the tuition relief and the distribution of funds efficiently and effectively.

Armenia Fund remains committed to supporting the community through this crisis and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the affected children receive the help they need.

Armenia Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the global Armenian community through humanitarian aid, educational opportunities, and emergency relief. With a focus on empowerment, Armenia Fund works to create lasting change and provide critical support in times of need.

Asbarez