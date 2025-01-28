Yerevan Holds First Meeting with Syria’s New Leaders

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan met with Syria’s new foreign minister, Assad al-Shaybani in Damascus on Monday, marking it the first high-level meeting between official Yerevan and Syria’s new leadership.

Kostanyan expressed Yerevan’s commitment to develop and advance relations with Syria, a readout of the meeting issued by Armenia’s foreign ministry said.

Kostanyan reportedly reiterated Armenia’s readiness to provide support in humanitarian area and implementation of reforms, as well as various other priority programs in Syria.

“Both sides emphasized the strong historical ties between the peoples of Armenia and Syria. In this context, they expressed support for the efforts aimed at creating an environment of solidarity and inclusiveness in Syria,” the foreign ministry statement said.

The two diplomats also exchanged views on regional developments, stressing the importance of normalizing relations with neighbors.

Asbarez