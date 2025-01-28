IALA to Host Virtual Book Reviewing Workshop with Writer Aram Mrjoian

IALA Virtual Book Reviewing Workshop flyer

Want to learn how to pitch and write a book review? Join writer and editor Aram Mrjoian on February 2 to explore the process and ethical considerations of publishing book reviews, as well as learn about helpful resources for the working reviewer. Mrjoian will lecture, lead a brief generative prompt, and answer questions.

To learn more about the virtual workshop, visit the website.

Aram Mrjoian is the editor-in-chief of The Rumpus, managing editor of Michigan Quarterly Review, and a 2022 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellow. He has previously worked as an editor at the Chicago Review of Books, the Southeast Review, and TriQuarterly. He is also the editor of the anthology “We Are All Armenian: Voices from the Diaspora.”

Mrjoian’s writing has appeared in the Guardian, Runner’s World, Literary Hub, Catapult, West Branch, Electric Literature, Gulf Coast, Boulevard, Joyland, Longreads, and many other publications. He holds an MFA in creative writing from Northwestern University and a PhD in creative writing from Florida State University. He lives in Michigan.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy. Learn more by visiting the IALA website.

Asbarez