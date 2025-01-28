Dr. Talar Chahinian to Present at Fresno State Armenian Studies Program Lecture on Feb. 7

University of California, Irvine Professor Dr. Talar Chahinian will present a talk on “Language Politics and Literary Creation in the Armenian Diaspora’s Formative Years” at California State University, Fresno. The discussion will be held on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m., in the Grosse Industrial Technology Building, Room 101 (2255 E. Barstow Ave-corner of Barstow and Campus Drive.), on the Fresno State campus. Chahinian’s presentation is part of the Armenian Studies Program Spring Lecture series.

Chahinian’s new book, “Stateless: The Politics of the Armenian Language in Exile,” focuses on two key moments and places of Western Armenian literary history, post-WWI Paris and post-WWII Beirut, to examine how a stateless language sustained itself in a diasporic setting. In it, by analyzing the public debates, critical writings, and the creative works of writers gathered around the journal Menk and writers gathered around the Writers’ Association of Syria and Lebanon, she comparatively interrogates competing models of literary production and their intersection with Western Armenian’s prolonged linguistic vitality.

This presentation works backwards and takes the 1991 establishment of the Republic of Armenia as a departure point to ask: What is the politics of language that emerged as a result of Eastern Armenian being sanctioned by a state? In examining the cultural impact of independence on an exilic, post-genocide linguistic form, it traces language standardization efforts in the Middle East, where intellectuals and writers positioned Western Armenian against Soviet Armenia and developed a national rubric for language and literature in exile. Chahinian argues that while the adoption of the “national” category as the organizing logic of literary production had short-term generative effects, it proved detrimental to the long-term survival of this stateless language, for it ignored the multifarious composition of diaspora communities.

Talar Chahinian holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from UCLA and lectures in the Program for Armenian Studies at UC Irvine, where she is also Visiting Faculty in the Department of Comparative Literature. She is the author of the award-winning “Stateless: The Politics of the Armenian Language in Exile” (Syracuse University Press, 2023) and co-editor, along with Tsolin Nalbantian and Sossie Kasbarian, of “The Armenian Diaspora and Stateless Power: Collective Identity in the Transnational 20th Century” (Bloomsbury Press, 2023). She co-edits Diaspora: A Journal of Transnational Studies and contributes regularly to the literary magazine Pakin.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Fresno State Lot P20 or P23, near the Grosse Industrial Technology Building. Parking permits are not required for Friday night lectures.

The presentation will also be live-streamed on YouTube,

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow the Program Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or the Program website.

