ARF Supreme Council of Armenia Announcement

The latest statement by the head of the anti-national, anti-state and unintellectual regime, is nothing more than the decimation and insulting of our collective national rights and the foundations of our national identity foundations, all done under the guise of appeasing Turkish-Azerbaijani demands.

The statement calling into question the veracity of the Armenian Genocide is, in of itself, an uncivilized act of denial, which, not only is kowtowing to Turkish preconditions, it also disrespects the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by more than 40 countries—some of which have also criminalized its denial—as well as the universal efforts to prevent the crime of Genocide and the advancement of international legal norms.

This reprehensible statement belittles the legacy of multiple generations of Armenians who have made sacrifices toward the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide on political, academic and civic fronts.

It is also an insult to the Armenian Apostolic Church, which beatified the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The ARF Supreme Council of Armenia reaffirms that:

*The recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the restoration of the rights of our people is ongoing. It is based on international law and the crucial demand for the restoration of historical justice. It stems from the strategic interests of the Armenian people and Armenia’s statehood;

*Condemning the Genocide and eradicating its consequences are the most critical basis for preventing such crimes against humanity;

*By refusing to demand the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as has been enshrined in Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, will not neutralize hostile and expansionist ambitions, and security threats against the Republic of Armenia.

We declare that by recklessly cowering to the demands and preconditions of the Turkish-Azerbaijani axis is a hostile policy that directly challenges our national security, jeopardizes the existence of our statehood, and the fundamental interests of Armenians around the world.

We once again call on theArmenian people, in Armenia and the Diaspora, to unite around the national efforts that will halt the destruction of our statehood.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia

January 26, 2024

Asbarez