Over 1,000 march in Geneva to demand end to genocide in Gaza

‘Israel just wants to expand with no respect for the Palestinian population. You have no idea where they will end up,’ says protestor on situation in West Bank

Beyza Binnur Donmez

Over 1,000 demonstrators marched peacefully through Geneva on Saturday in a protest demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The “Big Geneva Protest” began at Lake Geneva and concluded in front of the UN Geneva Office, with protesters urging international action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

With police standing by, protesters chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea,” “Apartheid state Israel,” “End genocide,” and “Boycott Israel,” as they waved Palestinian flags and carried banners criticizing Israel and its attacks on civilians and health care facilities and workers.

Protesters called for increased humanitarian aid during the ongoing ceasefire and demanded a lasting peace. Many advocated a global boycott of Israel, urging Tel Aviv to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

They also accused Switzerland of failing to take a stand over Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza.

“Switzerland’s silence is complicity in the tragedy of Gaza,” demonstrators said.

Christine, one protester, expressed deep concern that the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank will worsen.

“It’s just going to get worse – especially with (US President Donald) Trump’s election. The media is starting to report on this more, but not enough,” she said. “I absolutely believe the West Bank could turn into another Gaza.”

“Israel just wants to expand with no respect for the Palestinian population. You have no idea where they will end up,” she added, referring to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and perhaps also to Israeli officials vowing to usurp Gaza from Palestine.

Another protester, who asked not to be named, described the situation as dire, particularly in the West Bank, where attacks have stepped up since the Gaza ceasefire began, according to some observers.

“What is happening there is absolutely dramatic. On one side (Gaza), a ceasefire is declared, but on the other, attacks continue relentlessly,” she stressed.

“The Israeli government, led by (Benjamin) Netanyahu, is under immense pressure from the far-right factions in his coalition who threaten to abandon him over the truce. To appease them, Israel keeps bombing other areas, showing they have not stopped at all,” she said.

The protesters also condemned attacks on health care facilities and workers, declaring health a “red line” and demanding accountability for violations of international law.

AA