John Harabedian Named California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Chair

New State Legislatures Join Caucus

SACRAMENTO—The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced this week that newly-elected John Harabedian has been named the chairperson of the group.

Following the November elections, new legislatures have also joined the caucus, which serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California.

“I am honored to Chair the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation this year and welcome so many members to our caucus. The Armenian diaspora is diverse, multifaceted, and dynamic. I’m excited to continue to build awareness around Armenian issues within the capitol community, and to continue uplifting the voices of our Armenian community members throughout the state,” Harabedian, a Democrat from Pasadena said.

California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation

Also joining Harabedian as new board members of the caucus are Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, California State Assembly Assistant Majority Whip Jessica Caloza, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Assistant Senate Majority Whip Laura Richardson, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, as well as as well as assemblymembers Nick Schultz, David TangipaDawn Addis, Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Patrick Ahrens, Republican Deputy Leader Juan Alanis, Tasha Boerner, Bill Essayli, Assistant Majority Leader Robert Garcia, Jeff Gonzalez, Majority Whip Mark Gonzalez, Republican Deputy Whip Heather Hadwick, Matt Haney, Maggy Krell, Alex Lee, Republican Deputy Whip Alexandra “Ali” Macedo, Stephanie Nguyen, Liz Ortega, Blanca Pacheco, Diane Papan, Darshana Patel, Assistant Speaker pro Tempore Celeste Rodriguez, Assistant Majority Whip Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Rogers, Pilar Schiavo, José Luis Solache, Esmeralda Soria, Catherine Stefani, and Avelino Valencia.

“I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. As the State Senator representing the largest diaspora of Armenians in the state, I am committed to supporting the Armenian American community in its efforts to preserve its rich culture and heritage,” said Sen Renée Pérez, a Democrat from Pasadena.

“The vibrant Armenian community in California has been a cornerstone of the state’s economic, cultural, and artistic landscape for decades. Having triumphed over adversity as refugees and immigrants in the wake of the Armenian Genocide, this community has not only persevered but also enlightened the world about the enduring impact of this historical tragedy,” Sen. Richardson, a Democrat from South Bay.

“I am excited to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation under the strong leadership of my colleague and Caucus Chair John Harabedian, and I proudly stand in solidarity with California’s vibrant Armenian-American population,” Silicon Valley Democrat, Assemblymember Ahrens said.

“I am honored to have been invited to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The California Central Valley is home to one of the largest populations of Armenian Americans in the nation. I am excited to learn more about their rich and vibrant culture and their contributions to this region and this great state,” added Assemblymember Alanis, a Democrat from Modesto.

“California is, at its core, a diverse state. That diversity brings us a wealth of opportunities and experiences. As part of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I will work with my colleagues to amplify the culture and issues of the Armenian community across our state,” the Encinitas Democrat, Assemblymember Boener said.

“I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and work on issues impacting the community, including bolstering support for Artsakh, fighting against anti-Armenian hate, and preserving Armenian culture. My district includes Glendale, Northeast Los Angeles, and East Los Angeles, home to a vibrant Armenian community and their contributions are vast—they are small business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, and so much more. I am excited to work with Armenian leaders and community members to ensure their voices are heard and needs are met in Sacramento,” Assemblymember Caloza, a Democracy from Los Angeles, said.

“I’m proud to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus and stand as an ally, supporting the heritage and in recognition of the Armenian American community. I’m committed to advocating for policies that uplift the community, amplify their voices, and honor their contributions to our society,” Indio Republican, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez said.

“I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and stand united in recognizing the atrocities and injustices of the Armenian Genocide. Representing Montebello—a city with a vibrant Armenian community—I am committed to amplifying their voices in government and across our state. Together with my Caucus colleagues, I will work tirelessly to address the challenges facing Armenian-Americans, foster civic engagement, and support educational and cultural initiatives that strengthen their presence and contributions to California,” said Los Angeles Democrat, Assemblymember Gonzalez.

“Sacramento’s Armenian community has been an important part of our city since at least 1919, when members of the Fresno Armenian community settled here. I’m proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to uplift and advocate for issues important to the Armenian community, both here in the Sacramento region and throughout California,” explained Sacramento Democrat, Assemblymember Krell.

“The Armenian-American community continues to face challenges both here and abroad. I look forward to working with my colleagues to support their efforts,” the Tulare Republican, Assemblymember Macedo said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to address the critical issues facing the Armenian American community and ensure that their voices are heard in Sacramento,” Downey Democrat, Assemblymember Pacheco said.

“The Armenian-American community is an integral part of the fabric of California and I am proud to help elevate the voices of Armenian Americans within and beyond California,” Assemblymember Papan, a Democrat from San Mateo said.

“It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. I look forward to learning and working with my colleagues on key issues affecting the Armenian community. Together with the Caucus, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the Armenian Americans in my district and across the state,” Assemblymember Rodrigues, a Democrat from San Fernando, added.

“I am so grateful to be a part of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Los Angeles thrives because of its rich diversity, and the Armenian community is a vital part of that fabric—bringing history, tradition, and resilience to our state. As leaders, community members, and small business owners, Armenians play an essential role in my district, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and advocate for them,” Democrat from Santa Clara, Assemlymembr Schiavo said.

“It is an honor to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, an important platform for identifying and addressing key issues that impact Armenian Americans, including the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, cultural representation, and economic development. As the of the 44th Assembly District, I am proud to represent the largest and fastest-growing Armenian American community in the country. Through advocacy and active participation, I will make sure to amplify the voices of the community and to continue to preserve the vibrant cultural heritage of Armenian Americans for future generations,” Burbank Democrat, Assemblymember Schultz added.

“Armenian American communities actively contribute to the cultural diversity that enhances our state, and I am honored to join my colleagues as a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. As legislators, we have a responsibility to ensure that every person who calls California home has the opportunity to live out their American Dream. I commend the leadership of Chairman Harabedian for organizing this effort to support an important California community,” Assemblymember Solache Jr., a Democrat from Lynwood, commented.

“It is an honor to stand alongside my Armenian colleagues today and join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Assembly District 19 is home to a strong and proud Armenian community. For years, it has been a privilege to collaborate with Armenian leaders and organizations at the local level. Together, we have spoken out against hate and celebrated the resilience of the Armenian people. In the legislature, I look forward to continuing this partnership with our Armenian neighbors to amplify their voices and raise awareness about the challenges this community continues to face,” Assemblymember Stefani, a Democrat from San Francisco, said.

“It is an honor to represent Fresno as a member of the Californian Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. The Armenian community’s contributions are a vital part of our states history and diversity, and I am committed to amplifying the voices of Armenian Californians and advocating for their continued recognition and support,” said Republican Assemblymember Tangipa, from Frenso.

With the addition of new members, the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 50 members.

Other members include, Senate Assistant Majority Whips, Maris Elena Durazo and Laura Richardson; senators Bob Archuleta, Megan Dahle, Caroline Menjivar, Sasha Renée Pérez, Eloise Gómez Reyes, Susan Rubio, Suzette Martinez and Valladares. The Caucus also boasts the membership of Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Assistant Speaker pro Tempore Celeste Rodriguez; Assistant Majority Whips Jessica Caloza, Chris Rogers and Michelle Rodriguez; Assistant Majority Leader Robert Garcia; Democratic Caucus Chair Rick Chavez Zbur; Republican Deputy Leader Juan Alanis; Republican Caucus Chair Tom Lackey; Republican Deputy Whip Alexandra “Ali” Macedo; Republican Chief Whip Tri Ta; as well as assemblymembers Patrick Ahrens, Alex Lee, Tasha Boerner, Lisa Calderon, Bill Essayli, Mike Fong, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, Jeff Gonzalez, Majority Whip Mark Gonzalez, Republican Deputy Whip Heather Hadwick, Matt Haney, Maggy Krell, Dawn Addis, Stephanie Nguyen, Liz Ortega, Blanca Pacheco, Diane Papan, Darshana Patel, Gail Pellerin, Cottie Petrie-Norris,, Blanca Rubio, Pilar Schiavo, Nick Schultz, José Luis Solache, Esmeralda Soria, Catherine Stefani,, David Tangipa and Avelino Valencia.

“I am excited for this invigorating reorganization of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, which will, no doubt, make robust forward progress under the leadership of our new Chair, Harabedian. I’m also very grateful for the opportunity to elevate the voices of my Armenian constituents in Senate District 20 and the greater Los Angeles area!,” said Sen. Menjivan, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation also encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

