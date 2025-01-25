Five-day mourning was declared in Church of Albania – Metropolitan of Korçë was elected as Locum Tenens

The Holy Synod of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania convened an extraordinary meeting on January 25, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., to address the passing of Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania. With profound sorrow, the Synod bid farewell to their beloved spiritual leader, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his monumental contributions to the Church and the Orthodox faithful of Albania.

During the meeting, the following decisions were made:

*Election of Locum Tenens: Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë was unanimously elected as the Locum Tenens of the Archdiocesan Throne.

*Proclamation of Mourning: A five-day mourning period was declared, from January 25 to January 29, 2025, in honor of the late Archbishop.

*Reception of the Body: The body of Archbishop Anastasios will arrive at the Cathedral of the “Resurrection of Christ” in Tirana on Tuesday, January 28, at 4:00 p.m. Tributes will follow that afternoon and continue throughout the next day, Wednesday, January 29.

*Funeral Service: The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, at 11:00 a.m., immediately following the Divine Liturgy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Synod held a memorial service, praying for the repose of Archbishop Anastasios’ soul. The Synod also called upon the faithful to join in prayer for their cherished Shepherd, whose unwavering dedication transformed the spiritual life of the Orthodox Church in Albania.

