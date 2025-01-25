Armenian Mesrobian Senior Breaks State Basketball Record

Nicholas Khatchikian during the game

Armenian Mesrobian School 2025 has become a year to remember, and Thursday night added another historic chapter as senior Nicholas Khatchikian shattered the California state record by scoring 102 points in a single boys’ varsity basket ball game.

In just 22 minutes of play, Khatchikian etched his name in state history while leading the Mesrobian Bulldogs to a resounding victory over Waverly.

Adding to the extraordinary night, Nicholas’s twin brother, Dylan Khatchikian, tied the California and national record with 35 assists, many of which were instrumental in Nicholas’s record-breaking performance.

Nicholas Khatchikian (left) with Mesrobian head varsity coach, Mike Gabriel Nicholas Khatchikian (right) and his twin brother, Dylan show off their victory

The game was played in Mesrobian’s brand-new state of the art gymnasium, a key addition to the school’s campus as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations. The Bulldogs’ dominant performance ended with a final score of 119-25, thrilling Mesrobian students and community members.

This achievement not only set new records but also honored Mesrobian’s rich basketball history. Nicholas Khatchikian’s 102 points surpassed the school’s previous record of 100 points, set in 2003 by alumnus and current assistant coach, Tigran Grigorian.

“What Nicholas and Dylan accomplished tonight is a reflection of what Mesrobian has stood for over the past 60 years,” said Lena Garabedian, principal of Armenian Mesrobian School. “Our school was built to preserve Armenian identity, heritage, faith and foster excellence in all areas, and their historic performance is a proud moment for our entire community. It’s a celebration of our legacy, our resilience, and the incredible potential of our students.”

The new gymnasium is part of a larger campus expansion that also includes a performing arts center set to open in three months. The gym and performing arts complex represent a renewal of Mesrobian’s commitment to its students and the community it serves.

“This gym is more than just a building—it’s a testament to the dedication of generations of families who have supported this school,” said Chris Guldjian, president of the school’s board. “Seeing Nicholas and Dylan make history here in our new facility is exactly why we built this space: to inspire our students to reach for greatness.”

The crowd’s excitement during Thursday’s game exemplified the strength and unity of the Mesrobian community. Mike Gabriel, grandson of one of Mesrobian’s founders and head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball team, praised the students for their resilience and determination.

As Armenian Mesrobian School continues its 60th-anniversary celebrations, the achievements of Nicholas and Dylan Khatchikian will undoubtedly be remembered as a remarkable moment in the school’s storied history—a testament to the enduring spirit of a community dedicated to preserving its Armenian heritage and faith while inspiring new generations to reach for greatness.

Founded in 1965 on Beverly Road in Pico Rivera by five Armenians—survivors and descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide—Mesrobian School was established to preserve Armenian culture and heritage. Today, it serves more than 300 students from preschool through 12th grade, offering a curriculum that includes Armenian religion, language, and culture alongside a fully accredited academic program.

Asbarez