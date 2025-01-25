Armenia among top travel destinations for Russians

Armenia has been ranked among the most popular foreign destinations for Russians during the New Year holidays, Izvestia reported, citing the Association of Travel Aggregators (ATAG).

The top 10 destinations also include Belarus, Turkey, Thailand, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China and Italy.

The countries with the largest increase in bookings were Vietnam (+44%), Kazakhstan (+39%), Hungary (+31%), Indonesia (+28%), Malaysia (+22%), Georgia (+19%), as well as Uzbekistan and Japan (+12%). Dubai also saw a rise in the number of Russian tourists.

