Archbishop slams Pashinyan’s remarks about state

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, has blasted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that “the citizens are the state”, suggesting that he could have made it “in a state of inebriation”.

“You were once called prime ministers, and now you are said to be the state. Who knows, tomorrow you might be declared gods,” the archbishop said in a Facebook live on Saturday.

“Such statements are aimed at gaining your sympathy. However, their actions indicate that the authorities couldn’t care less about the state,” Galstanyan stated, recalling an incident in which National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan spat on an opposition activist in central Yerevan in 2023.

“This absurd spectacle will come to an end before long,” he added.

Panorama.AM