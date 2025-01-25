Archbishop Anastasios of Albania falls asleep in the Lord at 95

Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, a pioneering spiritual leader and the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Albania, reposed in the Lord at the age of 95 today, January 25, 2025.

The Archbishop had been hospitalized at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens after being transferred from Tirana by an Air Force aircraft.

His health had been declining in recent months, and in December, he was admitted to Hygeia Hospital in Tirana due to complications from a seasonal virus.

The Announcement of the Church of Albania on the Repose of Archbishop Anastasios

The Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania, with profound sorrow, announces the repose in the Lord of Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durres, and All Albania.

Archbishop Anastasios passed away today, January 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (Athens time) at the “Evangelismos” Hospital in Athens at the age of 95, due to multi-organ failure. He had previously undergone an extended hospitalization at the “Hygeia” Hospital in Tirana.

The faithful of the Church of Albania are called to pray for the repose of the soul of the departed Archbishop.

The late Archbishop Anastasios was the restorer and renovator of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania, resurrecting it from ruins following the fall of the atheistic regime.

Through his divinely inspired vision and tireless labor, he rebuilt the Church’s life from its foundations, constructed hundreds of churches, established educational and charitable institutions, and cultivated a new clergy, offering uninterrupted sacrificial ministry for over 33 years.

A Life of Service: The Biography of Archbishop Anastasios

Early Life and Academic Achievements

Born Anastasios Yannoulatos on November 4, 1929, in Greece, Archbishop Anastasios was a distinguished Orthodox clergyman, theologian, author, and former university professor. He became the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Albania in 1992, overseeing its revival after decades of communist repression.

Archbishop Anastasios held prominent roles in international religious organizations, including serving as one of the chairs of the central committee of the World Council of Churches and honorary chairman of the World Conference on Religions for Peace.

Education and Academic Career:

1952: Graduated with honors from the Theological Faculty of the University of Athens.

1960: Received a Doctorate in Theology from the University of Athens.

Postgraduate Studies: Studied Religion, the History of Religions, and African Religions at the Universities of Hamburg and Marburg in Germany, and furthered his education at Makerere University in Uganda and the University of Nairobi.

1972: Appointed Professor of the History of Religions at the University of Athens, later serving as Dean of the Theological School.

Ecclesiastical Ministry

1959: Ordained as a deacon and priest.

1981–1991: Served as Bishop of Androussa and Patriarchal Exarch of East Africa, developing significant missionary work in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, and other countries.

1992: Elected Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, tasked with rebuilding the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania after years of severe persecution during the communist era.

Rebuilding the Church in Albania

Archbishop Anastasios spearheaded the revival of the Orthodox Church in Albania, transforming it into a thriving spiritual and social institution.

Reestablished over 400 churches and monasteries.

Founded educational institutions, healthcare centers, orphanages, and publishing houses.

Promoted interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence in a multi-religious society.

Built a strong network of parishes, restoring the Church’s role in Albanian society.

Distinctions and Writings

Honored with numerous international awards, including the UNESCO Prize for Peace and Reconciliation.

Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Authored numerous theological works, articles, and books on mission, religion, and peacebuilding.

Awarded honorary doctorates by many universities worldwide.

Legacy

Archbishop Anastasios was a beacon of love, interfaith cooperation, and spiritual renewal. His tireless efforts to rebuild the Orthodox Church of Albania, foster unity among different faiths, and promote social well-being are celebrated globally.

His vision of a Church open to all, transcending religious and social boundaries, serves as a guiding model for future generations. Archbishop Anastasios leaves behind a profound legacy of faith, service, and hope, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

May his memory be eternal.

Orthodox Times