Turkish AKP Vice President visits Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch

Mr. Zafer Sirakaya, Vice President of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Head of the Party’s Department of Foreign Relations, led an official delegation to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East. The delegation was sent on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and was received by Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Romanos (Hanna) and Patriarchal Assistant Bishop Moussa (Khoury).

During the visit, Mr. Sirakaya conveyed President Erdoğan’s greetings and emphasized Turkey’s commitment to maintaining communication with all parties in Syria. He highlighted Turkey’s support for efforts to establish a fair and inclusive constitution that rejects division based on minorities and guarantees the rights of all components of the Syrian population, ensuring general satisfaction.

The delegation also stressed the importance of Syria’s stability and territorial integrity. They underscored the need to enhance ties between the Syrian and Turkish peoples and to unify efforts for a better future for the entire region.

Orthodox Times