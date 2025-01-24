Condolences from the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the Victims of the Bolu Hotel Fire

In the absence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is currently abroad, the Patriarchal Vicar, Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, sent a letter to the Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Ali Yerlikaya. In the letter, he expressed the heartfelt condolences of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Greek Orthodox Community for the 76 victims of the devastating fire at the Bolu hotel complex.

The letter conveyed prayers for God to grant rest to the souls of the departed and strength to their bereaved families.

Additionally, Metropolitan Apostolos extended warm wishes for the swift recovery of all those injured in this tragic incident.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

