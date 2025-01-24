Armenian Legislative Caucus Council Request Montebello Monument be Designated as Historical Landmark

In a letter signed by 36 of its members, the California Armenian Legislative Caucus requested that the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello be officially designated as a California State Historical Landmark.

Below is the text of the letter.

Dear Honorable Commissioners,

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation (“Armenian Caucus”) strongly requests that the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello be officially designated as a California State Historical Landmark.

The Armenian Caucus believes that the Martyrs Monument meets the criteria for recognition as a State Historical Landmark. Its design, a modern sculptural interpretation of traditional Armenian Church architecture, made it the first major monument in the United States dedicated to the Armenian Genocide and the first Armenian monument built on public land. The Armenian American community’s efforts to bring this monument to life not only reflect the strength and resilience of the diaspora but also make it a symbol of pride, especially for those residing in California.

The Martyrs Monument in Montebello was unveiled in April 1968 to honor the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government from 1915 through 1923, as well as to honor all victims of crimes against humanity. Since 1968, the Monument has served as a cultural landmark in the community and as a place where the diaspora of California Armenian Americans gather.

We kindly urge you to consider establishing the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument as a California State Historical Landmark.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Bruton-Yenovkian at (916) 396-9738.

Sincerely,

Assemblymember John Harabedian, Caucus Chair;

Senator Bob Archuleta;

Senator Megan Dahle;

Senator María Elena Durazo;

Senator Caroline Menjivar;

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez;

Senator Laura Richardson;

Senator Susan Rubio;

Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens;

Assemblymember Juan Alanis;

Assemblymember Lisa Calderon;

Assemblymember Jessica Caloza;

Assemblymember Mike Fong;

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel;

Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez;

Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez;

Assemblymember Heather Hadwick;

Assemblymember Matt Haney;

Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo;

Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen;

Assemblymember Liz Ortega;

Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco;

AssemblymemberDiane Papan;

Assemblymember Darshana Patel;

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris;

Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez;

Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez;

Assemblymember Chris Rogers;

Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo;

Assemblymember Nick Schultz;

Assemblymember José Luis Solache;

Assemblymember Catherine Stefani;

Assemblymember Tri Ta;

Assemblymember David Tangipa;

Assemblymember Avelino Valencia;

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur.

Asbarez