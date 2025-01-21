Russia’s Lavrov announces plans to visit Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced his plans to visit Yerevan following talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, TASS reported.

“There is a need to intensify interaction between our ministries, and I will definitely take advantage of the invitation that Ararat Samvelovich confirmed to me today to visit Yerevan,” the Russian Foreign Minister said at a press conference following talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart.

“We will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between the deputy ministers [of foreign affairs] and we have agreed to prepare another two-year plan for consultations between the foreign ministries in the near future,” Lavrov noted.

Panorama.AM