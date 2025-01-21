Lavrov, Mirzoyan Downplay Tensions Between Moscow and Yerevan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov played down Russia’s lingering tensions with Armenia on Tuesday after holding what he called “very useful” talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Lavrov said the talks will “contribute to the resolution of issues that have arisen in our relations lately.”

“On a number of issues we managed to reach mutually acceptable solutions,” he told a joint news briefing with Mirzoyan. He did not disclose them.

The top Armenian and Russian diplomats had not met since November 2023. Yerevan appears to have minimized diplomatic contacts with Moscow amid a deepening rift between the two longtime allies and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to reorient his country towards the West. Lavrov described Russian-Armenian relations as “uneasy” on January 14.

“I don’t know of any country relations with which our I would call easy,” he said in that regard on Tuesday.

“Today we have agreed with Ararat Samvelovich [Mirzoyan] that we will continue to tell each other honestly and frankly about what concerns Armenia has regarding Russia and Russia’s concerns regarding Armenia,” added the Russian minister. “We will try to ensure that the media scene is not used by ill-wishers of our countries for turning normal, businesslike relations into uneasy ones.”

Asbarez