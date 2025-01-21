Archbishop of America attended the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral

Today, January 21, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

The service was attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson, as well as leaders from across the government. This interfaith National Prayer Service has been part of the Inauguration celebrations since George Washington’s presidency, gathering interfaith and ecumenical leaders to offer prayers for thanksgiving and guidance.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde offered a sermon, and music was offered by the Cathedral Choir, the Cathedral Contemporary Ensemble, and special guest musicians as political and religious leaders alike gathered to seek healing, unity and wisdom.

Photos: Orthodox Observer

Orthodox Times