Major Armenian Community Organizations Unite To Support Those Affected By California Wildfires

Armenian-American organizations across Southern California have united to form a collaborative task force to address the wide-ranging needs of communities impacted by the recent devastating wildfires. This unprecedented partnership underscores the collective commitment of institutional stakeholders to provide relief, foster recovery, and support all residents during these challenging times.

Earlier this week, a meeting held in Glendale brought together representatives from dozens of prominent Armenian organizations in response to the towering infernos sweeping through Los Angeles County. Spanning religious, cultural, advocacy, youth, and relief groups, these organizations pledged to pool resources, share expertise, and coordinate efforts to maximize their impact. The meeting, initiated by the ARF Western U.S.A. and boosted by many others, laid the foundation for this unified task force.

The task force is focused on fortifying and bonding human resources to address both the immediate and long-term needs of the Armenian-American community while also providing assistance to all those affected by the wildfires. By streamlining relief initiatives and offering critical assistance, the coalition aims to ensure a cooperative and efficient approach to recovery.

“Recognizing the strength in unity, we are encouraged to see that several organizations have developed a shared framework to streamline and coordinate their relief efforts, ensuring that the community’s pressing needs are met. In addition to responding to the current emergency situation, the coalition is committed to advancing long-term initiatives so that we may be better prepared for any future calamity,” stated Armen Hovannisian, ARF Western Central Committee Member.

Kevork Zoryan, Chair of the AGBU Western Region, stated, “AGBU has long understood the power of unity in times of crisis, stepping up as a collective force to support Armenian communities in need. By partnering and coordinating with like-minded organizations and local entities, we are better positioned to deliver targeted relief solutions that instill hope, maximize results, and speed recovery.”

“Southern California has faced an unprecedented tragedy in the January wildfires, profoundly impacting the Armenian American community. Community organizations and their leaders are dedicated to assessing the needs of those affected and facilitating a coordinated, strategic response. Together, we will work tirelessly to connect resources, mobilize support, and ensure relief efforts reach those in need swiftly and effectively,” stated Talin Yacoubian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly.

Lucy Varpetian, Chair of the Armenian Bar Association, highlighted the long-standing tradition of collaboration, stating, “We have a great heritage of working together in times of need for our communities around the world. There hasn’t been a challenging time quite like this where local Armenian-Americans could well benefit from our collective goodwill and coordinated efforts.”

Mehran Khatchadorian, Chair of the Hunchakian Party Western USA, emphasized, “The Armenian-American community has a long history of resilience and generosity. By uniting our resources and expertise, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also building a foundation for ongoing support and empowerment in Southern California.”

“Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that has affected so many in the Southland. In light of the firestorms that enveloped Los Angeles and its environs, we must rise to new heights in providing aid, comfort and long-term solutions as we continue to represent all of the people who share in these same circumstances,” said Tamar Poladian Perron, Chair of the Armenian Democratic Liberal (Ramgavar) Party.

“This collaborative effort serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Armenian-American community and its enduring commitment to making a positive impact on the region,” concluded Gev Iskajyan, National Grassroots Director of the ANCA.

This initiative represents the strength of collective action, ensuring that all those impacted by the wildfires—Armenian-Americans and beyond—receive the support and assistance they need to rebuild their lives. It reflects the enduring resilience and unity of the Armenian-American community, offering hope and tangible support to those navigating the aftermath of these horrific wildfires.

Asbarez