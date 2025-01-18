Nicolas Aznavour urges collective action for Ruben Vardanyan’s release

Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder and chairman of the Aznavour Foundation, has called for collective action to secure the release of social entrepreneur and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan ilegally detained in Azerbaijan. Below is his full statement released on Friday.

“It has been an honor and privilege to know Ruben Vardanyan for many years. I speak with profound admiration for a man who has distinguished himself as a visionary leader and a devoted patriot of Armenia.

Through his transformative philanthropic initiatives and his investment in educational projects, Ruben has demonstrated that true success lies in the lives one uplifts and the legacy one creates. The establishment of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity exemplifies his deep belief in the power of compassion, resilience, and hope to inspire meaningful change.

Today, we face the heartbreaking reality that Ruben has been unjustly detained in Azerbaijan for 471 days. These politically motivated actions are an affront to the principles of justice, fairness, and human rights. His case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those who stand boldly for their convictions and fight to defend their communities.

Ruben Vardanyan’s work and dedication to the Armenian people and the world are truly extraordinary. He is a man of deep integrity, vision, and compassion — qualities that I deeply respect. I am proud to call him a friend, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact he will make on our society soon.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand with Ruben. His courage and commitment deserve not only our support but also our collective action to secure his freedom and uphold the values he so passionately represents.”

Panorama.AM