Levon Aronian condemns Ruben Vardanyan’s sham trial in Azerbaijan

Chess star Levon Aronian has condemned former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s sham trial in Azerbaijan.

“I know Ruben personally for more than 15 years. He is a visionary with a dream to unite humanity and bring peace to the world through education. What he is facing from the authorities in Azerbaijan is mockery of a trial and has no justification,” he posted on X on Saturday, sharing Vardanyan’s message conveyed to his family.

