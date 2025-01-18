In Memoriam: Ara Belian, Dedicated Armenian of Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Ara Belian, beloved son of Zabel Belian and the late Dr. Garabed “Gary” Belian, passed away on January 14, 2025. He was the loving brother of Lisa (Marc) Welch of Los Angeles, CA, and Dr. Raffi (Zaina) Belian.

Ara was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews, and will be deeply missed by his cousins, friends, and everyone who knew him.

Ara was deeply dedicated to the Armenian community and was committed to preserving and promoting his cultural heritage. His passion and creativity flourished at the Imaginos Workshop, a space where he truly came alive, and where he forged meaningful relationships with an inspiring group of people. Ara’s presence was a beacon of light and his gentle soul touched all who knew him. May his light continue to shine brightly.

Visitation will occur on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at St. John Armenian Church (22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield) from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A hokejash luncheon will immediately follow.

Interment will occur at 2:15 p.m. at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Armenian Church or to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator