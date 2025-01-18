Government mum on Pashinyan’s participation in Trump’s inauguration

The Armenian government has not yet revealed whether Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In response to Sputnik Armenia’s question about Pashinyan’s potential visit, the prime minister’s office stated that any relevant information regarding his travel plans “is communicated in a timely manner.”

When asked about the upcoming inauguration just two days away, Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, responded, “I have provided all the information I have. There is nothing else to add.”

The Hraparak newspaper reports that Pashinyan has not been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on January 20.

