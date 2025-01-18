Australian Open: Khachanov loses to Michelsen

American Alex Michelsen won against Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 19 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday night, Tennis Majors reported.

Michelsen, ranked No 42, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 31 seed, and Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 8 seed, next.

Khachanov, ranked No 19, won against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3) and Canadian Gabriel Diallo (7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3) in the previous rounds of the first Grand Slam tournament in 2025.

Panorama.AM