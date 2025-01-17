Pilibos School Embarks on Bold Campus Expansion to Shape Future of Education

LITTLE ARMENIA—As we embark on an exciting new year in 2025, the Rose & Alex Pilibos School unveiled plans for a transformative campus expansion. This bold initiative aims to provide state-of-the-art learning spaces and additional unique resources for scholars, reflecting the school’s commitment to advancing education and shaping the future of the Armenian school community.

Since acquiring the multi-unit residential property adjacent to St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church earlier in 2024, Pilibos has taken deliberate steps to assemble an outstanding team in the planning and development of this project. Rather than rushing into planning without foresight, the school has prioritized developing a thoughtful and comprehensive strategy, guided by expertise and insight, to lay the foundation for an academic complex that will serve Scholars for decades.

To bring this vision to life, Pillbos has assembled a team of experts to plan and execute the expansion. The team includes:

Dr. Robert Dillon is a school space consultant with a proven track record of transforming educational environments into dynamic, engaging spaces that support Scholar success. Dr. Dillon’s expertise ensures that every aspect of the expansion is designed to meet the needs of the Scholars and educators, not just for today but for future generations.

Aram Alajajian, a renowned and respected architect with Alajajian Marcoosi Architects, is known for designing innovative and community-focused spaces, whose portfolio includes notable projects such as the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, showcasing his ability to create environments that inspire and serve their communities.

Dr. Souzy Ohanian and Dr. Alina Dorian, with their combined experience of over 50 years in education, are leveraging their extensive expertise and deep understanding of our school’s unique needs to guide the process and maximize the space’s usage. Having been intimately involved in the school’s education and operations for decades, they bring unparalleled insight into its specific challenges. This intimate familiarity uniquely positions them to craft solutions that address these challenges effectively and ensure the expansion meets the long-term goals of the school community.

Edgar Khalatian, Esq. and Mr. Arteen Mnayan, Esq. of Mayer Brown LLP are reputable land use attorneys with a wealth of expertise in land use and development strategy backed by a global reputation for excellence. They specialize in guiding complex projects through legal, regulatory, and community landscapes. Their strategic insight will be instrumental in ensuring this expansion meets all legal standards while maximizing its potential to serve the school and community effectively.

Vicky Tavitian, a proud Pilibos alumnus and Principal Land Use Planner at Sheppard Mullin, brings over 10 years of experience managing complex land-use entitlement processes. Ms. Tavitian was involved in redeveloping Harvard-Westlake’s River Park campus and previously served as a City Planner and Council Liaison for the City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning. Vicky’s track record of building trusted relationships with city departments, stakeholders, and developers ensures her projects receive broad support and deliver exceptional results.

The extraordinary collaboration of this all-star group of individuals, coupled with the unwavering support of the Pillbos community and school Board is driving a project designed to redefine excellence in education. The school’s vision is to create a campus that not only meets the highest standards of design and sustainability but also provides all scholars with an enriching environment that inspires creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking, setting them on a path to future success.

To bring this ambitious vision to life, Pilibos relies on the generous support of its community. The fundraising efforts are already well underway, and the school is deeply grateful for the contributions it has received in advance of its 55th Anniversary Gala, scheduled for March 15. As we enter the new year, Pilibos looks forward to your continued support to ensure this expansion becomes a reality, leaving a lasting legacy for current and future generations of Armenian scholars.

Asbarez