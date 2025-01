Noubar Afeyan urges action to promote fair trial for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku

American-Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan has called for vigilance in order to avoid “grotesque injustice” as former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan is facing trial in Baku.

“Please read these compelling facts,” Afeyan posted on X, sharing Vardanyan’s latest statement.

“We should all remain vigilant, and do what we can to promote the prospect of a fair trial and avoid a grotesque injustice,” he added.

