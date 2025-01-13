Armenian church celebrates naming of Jesus

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ each year on January 13, Qahana.am reports.

As Evangelist St. Luke writes in his Gospel, according to the Jewish tradition “On the eighth day, when it was time to circumcise him, he was named Jesus, the name the angel had given him before he had been conceived.” (Lk 2:21). “Jesus” is a Hebrew word meaning “Savior.”

According to the Gospel of Luke when the angel Gabriel came to Mary to give her the good tidings of the birth of the Son of the Most High, he said that Mary would name the baby “Jesus”. “You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus.” (Lk 1:31).

Parallel to the name “Jesus” the name “Christ” is given to the Savior, which is a Greek word meaning “Consecrated” and corresponding to the Hebrew word “Messiah”.

On the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus, a Divine Liturgy is celebrated in all Armenian churches. On the eve of the feast, following the evening service a special service is conducted.

