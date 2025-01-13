Armenia has no plans to quit EAEU, minister says

Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan claims that Armenia has no intention to leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“We want to be independent, and true independence is when you depend on everyone a little bit at a time, not on one country and everyone depends on you to some extent. We have no plans to replace the EAEU with anything else,” he told a press conference on Monday.

“We must strive to be a country where any disruption to our economy would impact others, ensuring that nothing bad happens to us,” Papoyan explained.

He outlined that this vision entails producing and exporting competitive goods to markets around the world. “There is no need for drastic changes. It’s simply necessary to maintain and expand trade volumes within the EAEU while also increasing trade with other nations,” Papoyan said.

The minister highlighted that the UAE has now become Armenia’s largest trade partner.

