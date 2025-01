Tigran Mansurian’s ‘Requiem’ to be performed at Prague festival

The 8th Eternal Hope Music Festival will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, from February 2 to March 20.

The final part of the concert series features renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s “Requiem”, Orer.eu reported.

“Requiem” commemorates the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Turkey.

The opening concert of the Festival will be held under the auspices of Ashot Hovakimian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Panorama.AM