No Armenian citizens among Los Angeles wildfire victims – Foreign Ministry

No Armenian citizens have been identified among the casualties of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

The Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles is operating as usual, maintaining constant contact with local authorities and community organizations, the ministry spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, told Sputnik Armenia on Saturday.

Wildfires are ripping across parts of Los Angeles, leading to at least 11 deaths.

