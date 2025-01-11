Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss Inter’s Serie A clash with Venezia

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Venezia this weekend, SempreInter.com said, citing Italian outlet FCInter1908.

The report revealed that Mkhitaryan did complete a full training session with the rest of the squad on Friday. However, the 35-year-old was not at his best.

Therefore, it is possible that Mkhitaryan will not be risked against Venezia on Sunday.

Both the Inter medical and coach staff will assess the Armenian today. They will make a decision on his status for Sunday’s match at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

Inter are preparing to return to Serie A action after the disappointment of the Supercoppa Italiana.

The Nerazzurri travel to Venice to take on newly-promoted Venezia.

Panorama.AM