EU to analyze Armenia integration bill

The EU will analyze the bill on the process of Armenia’s EU integration and discuss it with Yerevan, the lead spokesperson of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Anitta Hipper, has said.

On January 9, the cabinet approved the bill on launching the process of Armenia’s accession to the EU, which was submitted for parliamentary debates by the Eurovote civic initiative after a petition. The bill will be debated in parliament afterwards.

“We are aware of the draft law on the process of Armenia’s European integration, and will analyse it, and discuss it with the Armenian authorities. Meanwhile, there is plenty we are already doing through implementation of our existing Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which allows for extensive support and approximation to the EU acquis. We increased our financial assistance to Armenia through the EU’s Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia of EUR 270 million for the period 2024-2027 with targeted support to boost the country’s socio-economic resilience, as well as connectivity, trade and energy diversification,” Hipper told Armenpress Brussels correspondent Lilit Gasparyan.

Hipper added that the Armenia-EU relations have never been closer as now.

“Regarding our relations with Armenia, these have never been closer as now. The last year showcased this, namely the decision taken to launch a visa liberalisation dialogue and European Peace Facility with EUR 10 million assistance,” the EU spokesperson said.

Panorama.AM