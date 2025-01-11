Biden awards top honor to Pope Francis: Presidential Medal of Freedom

(ZENIT News / Washington, 01.11.2024).- I n a historic announcement on January 11, President Joe Biden awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the highest civilian honor in the United States. This marks the first time President Biden has bestowed this exceptional level of recognition since taking office, emphasizing the profound impact of Pope Francis on global peace, humanitarian values, and the promotion of unity across cultures and religions. Biden telephoned the Pope on Saturday, January 11, and informed him of this recognition.

A Symbol of Global Solidarity

The Presidential Medal of Freedom honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to society, whether through enhancing prosperity, safeguarding security, or fostering world peace. The “with Distinction” designation, an exceptionally rare honor, underscores the unparalleled influence of Pope Francis in addressing issues such as poverty, climate change, and the need for compassion in a divided world.

President Biden praised the Pontiff’s relentless efforts to champion the dignity of all individuals, saying, «His Holiness Pope Francis embodies the moral clarity and humility that inspire not only Catholics but people of all faiths around the world. He is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the transformative power of love and service.”

A Missed Vatican Visit

The honor was to coincide with a private audience between the President and the Pope at the Vatican on January 11. However, the meeting was canceled as President Biden redirected his schedule to address the devastating wildfires consuming parts of Los Angeles, California.

The announcement of the award carried deep symbolic weight, reinforcing the shared values of the two leaders. The Pope’s response to the honor has not yet been publicly disclosed, but Vatican officials noted the Pontiff’s gratitude for recognition rooted in shared aspirations for global peace and human dignity.

A History of Shared Vision

President Biden and Pope Francis share a history of warm relations, grounded in mutual respect for the roles faith and morality play in shaping global leadership. Their previous meetings have focused on critical issues, including the climate crisis, poverty alleviation, and advocating for the marginalized.

For President Biden, a Catholic, the award represents not only a gesture of respect but a recognition of the Pope’s tireless work in bridging divides and promoting inclusivity.

A Rare Distinction

The Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction is reserved for extraordinary contributions that transcend borders and resonate with universal human values. Past recipients of this rare accolade include Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, placing Pope Francis in the company of individuals who have left indelible marks on the global stage.

The decision to honor Pope Francis comes at a time when his leadership continues to resonate worldwide. Whether through his encyclicals on the environment or his calls for economic and social justice, the Pontiff’s message of solidarity aligns closely with the Biden administration’s emphasis on fostering unity and tackling shared challenges.

