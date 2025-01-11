Archbishop addresses Azerbaijan’s fresh threats against Armenia

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, has denounced the Armenian leadership’s failure to respond to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s fresh threats against Armenia.

In interview with Azerbaijani television channels on Tuesday, Aliyev accused Armenia of “obstructing Baku’s peace aspirations”, labeling the country a “fascist state.” “Fascism must be eradicated. Either the Armenian leadership will eliminate it, or we will,” he added.

In a video message posted on social media on Saturday, Galstanyan warned of Azerbaijan’s attempts to pave the way for fresh aggression against Armenia.

“Meanwhile, the Armenian authorities refrain from any response, continuing to beg for false peace,” the cleric said, alleging a “covert agreement between the hostile country and the Armenian government who has become an enemy of its own people.”

Panorama.AM