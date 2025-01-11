Antioch delegation thanks Ecumenical Patriarch, seeks aid for earthquake recovery

A delegation representing the Greek Orthodox community of Antioch visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew today to convey their heartfelt gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for their unwavering support of earthquake survivors in the region. The delegation also sought further assistance for the reconstruction of the Orthodox churches that were devastated by the disaster.

The delegation was led by two clergymen, Dimitrios Doğum and Jean Delüler, alongside the President of the Antiochian Greek Orthodox Community, the Honorable Fadi Hurigil, and additional representatives.

In the Antioch region, every Greek Orthodox Church has been reduced to ruins, leaving the faithful without sacred spaces for worship. In the absence of functioning churches, parishioners have been gathering in private homes to fulfill their spiritual needs. In stark contrast, Roman Catholic churches in the area have already been rebuilt following the devastating earthquake of 2023.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, currently at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, lent his support to the discussions, underscoring the Archdiocese’s commitment to providing aid and solidarity. He emphasized the broader church’s dedication to rebuilding both the physical and spiritual life of the faithful in Antioch.

This visit highlighted the enduring bonds between Orthodox communities worldwide and the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s pivotal role as a beacon of faith, hope, and support during times of crisis.

