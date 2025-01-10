Sahag-Mesrob Students Were to Return to Class When Fire Destroyed Their School

Plus How to Combat Health Risks from the Fires and Government Assistance Options

Students attending the Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School were scheduled to return to their classrooms, following the Christmas break, on Wednesday. No one anticipated that the school would not open its doors for the foreseeable future.

The Eaton Fire, which tore through Altadena and parts of Pasadena on Tuesday completely destroyed the Sahag-Mesrob school, leveling classrooms and buildings to the ground, with videos documenting the flames quickly ravaging the structure.

In an interview with Asbarez’s Nane Avagyan, the chairperson of the Altadena-based Sahag-Mesrob Board of Directors Arlene Didanian sounded hopeful that the school could resume its 45-year service to education, despite the destruction of the structure.

Chairperson of Sahag-Mesrob Board of Directors Arlene Didanian

“The fire in Pasadena, especially around where the school is located, escalated at around 6 p.m. on January 7. Our school is on the base of the mountain. While we don’t know exactly at what time the blaze started at the school, we observed on videos that the school almost entirely has been destroyed,” Didanian told Asbarez, adding that the school had been warned about the potential damage the forecasted winds could cause.

“I didn’t anticipate that this time it would be so destructive,” Didanian added.

She explained that her board has been in discussion with the area’s religious and educational insinuation about feasibilities to allow the students to continue their education.

“At this time, we have not developed concrete plans about how to resume classes, however the board is working overtime to resume its efforts as soon as possible,” Didanian said.

“Some churches and schools in the area have offered their assistance. However, those options are still being discussed to determine which of them would be the most beneficial and for our students,” she added.

Didanian said that the Sahag-Mesrob Board of Trustees is anticipating that prayers from the community will give them the strength to make the best decisions and to continue the school’s 45-year service and traditions in the Pasadena community.

In addition to the structural damage, the devastating fires may also cause health issues due to the smoke, ash and debris in the air.

Chief of Cardiology at Adventist Health in Glendale, Dr. Harry Balian

Speaking to Asbarez’s Nane Avagyan, the Chief of Cardiology at Adventist Health in Glendale, Dr. Harry Balian, said that threats to the hear and lungs increase as a result of the fire, especially for those who have chronic conditions such as asthma. “There is a great likelihood of heart attacks,” he said, urging those experiencing symptoms to immediately seek emergency medical help.

Dr. Balian said other symptoms related to the fire might include shortness of breath, headaches, sore throat and cough. He explained that irritated eyes, tearing and nasal congestion are also common in such conditions.

“The best way to prevent such symptoms for those who are close to the fire areas is to immediately leave—evacuate—and relocate to areas that are not impacted,” Balian said, adding that wearing face masks, such the N95 masks commonly used during the Covid-19 pandemic, will lessen exposure to the elements.

Dr. Balian is also recommending the use of Vitamin C, Zinc, ginger, turmeric and garlic to boost the immune system.

As the fire continue to rage in Southern California, Dr. Balian also recommended that people refrain from staying outdoor too long to prevent exposure to the elements.

The economic toll of the fires is yet to be determined, as hundreds of individuals and businesses have been damaged.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans. Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations are eligible for the disaster assistance program. Visit the SBA website for more information.

Asbarez