Ecumenical Patriarch: Tradition ensures historical continuity and cultural cohesion of Greek Nation

On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the blessing of the Holy Vasilopita during a festive event organized by the Greek Diaspora Associations of Constantinople at the Marasleio School.

In his address, the Patriarch emphasized the paramount importance of cultivating and preserving the spiritual and cultural identity of the Greek community, calling it both a fundamental duty and a shared responsibility. He underlined the critical role of tradition in ensuring the historical continuity and cultural cohesion of the Greek Nation.

“Each generation is a link in the chain connecting the past with the present and the future,” the Patriarch stated. “If this link is broken, historical continuity and cultural cohesion are interrupted. Humans need a stable existential reference point. Without their roots, they become homeless and alienated, and the horizon of their life shrinks.”

He further elaborated: “This is why, dear ones, your responsibility to safeguard our traditions is so great. For the Greek community, the knowledge and cultivation of our spiritual and cultural identity—inseparably tied to the faith, ethos, and culture of Orthodoxy—is a primary duty. Our families, schools, and Church must pass on these traditions and their values to the next generation.

Our youth must come to know and cherish our spiritual culture and our precious ancestral heritage, which lies at the heart of our identity. They must fight for its cultivation and preservation. The journey towards maturity and responsible freedom requires effort and time. We extend our gratitude to the parents, teachers, and all those who contribute to the proper functioning of our schools, communities, and associations. Cooperation and solidarity are also vital for the strength and unity of our Diaspora.”

The Patriarch also underscored the profound relationship between the Greek Nation and Orthodoxy, expressing optimism for the future of the Greek Diaspora in Constantinople:”We all know that for our Nation, there is no future without the philanthropic traditional values, the authentic expressions of community life, and the ethos of our faith. We should take pride in belonging to a remarkable cultural tradition with global significance.

The spiritual treasures of Orthodoxy serve as an inspiration and a source of creativity. They provide answers to our existential questions, offer direction in life, and reveal the meaning of self-transcendence, giving, and respect for human dignity and the sanctity of creation.

Today is a day of joy and hope. We will continue our struggle for our presence here, for the cultivation of our culture, with unwavering trust in God’s providence and the resilience of our Nation—not only to endure but to excel in difficult times. By preserving and strengthening our communities, schools, associations, and charitable foundations, we honor our ancestors, who built and entrusted them to us.

We are optimistic because our schools in Constantinople and Imbros continue to operate productively. We take pride in the progress of our students and the accomplishments of our graduates. For all this, we give thanks and praise to the God of love.”

The event was attended by Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne, clergy of the Patriarchal Court, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in Constantinople, Archons Offikialioi of the Great Church of Christ, representatives of the Greek Diaspora, directors and teachers of Greek Diaspora schools, and many expatriates.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times