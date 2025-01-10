Ecumenical Patriarch sents letter of condolences on passing away of Former US President Jimmy Carter

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in an official Patriarchal Letter to the Carter Family, expressed the warm condolences of the Ecumenical Throne and himself personally for the passing of the late Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States.

The Patriarchal Letter notes, among other things, that the Late Former President Carter was a great friend of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Greek Orthodox of the United States, particularly the late Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America and recalls the visit he made to the Phanar in 1985.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also refers to the compassion that Former President Jimmy Carter showed towards his fellow human being, as well as the humility and kindness of his character, elements that inspired many people in the world.

Orthodox Times