Ecumenical Patriarch sends message of support to Metropolitan Gerasimos following devastating wildfires

On January 9, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a heartfelt message of support to Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco in response to the devastating wildfires that have impacted his province. In his message, the Patriarch conveyed the sympathy of the Mother Church and his personal solidarity, offering prayers for the protection and relief of all those affected.

The message reads:

“In light of the destructive wildfire that has struck your province, we express the sympathy of the Mother Church and our personal support, praying to the Lord to protect you and your devout faithful from all calamities and to lead you swiftly to relief and recovery.”

Orthodox Times