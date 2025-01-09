Today the Lesser and Greater Minima of the Metropolitan of Atlanta at the Phanar

Yesterday, January 8, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Metropolitan Sevastianos of Atlanta traveled to the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Phanar, Constantinople, Türkiye, where they met with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Today, Metropolitan Sevastianos will participate in the services of the Lesser Minima and Greater Minima, where his election as Metropolitan of Atlanta will be officially accepted and announced ahead of his enthronement on January 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate elected Bishop Sevastianos of Zela as the new Metropolitan of Atlanta on December 2nd, 2024.

Photo: Orthodox Observer

