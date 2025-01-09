Metropolitan of San Francisco calls for prayer and support amid Southern California wildfires

Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco issued a heartfelt statement addressing the devastating wildfires sweeping through Southern California. He expressed deep concern for the affected communities, noting the destruction of homes, businesses, and natural landscapes. Clergy have reported that several parishioners have lost their homes and livelihoods, while many others remain displaced.

Acknowledging the ongoing efforts of firefighters, including reinforcements from Arizona and Nevada, Metropolitan Gerasimos praised their bravery in battling the relentless fires. He encouraged donations to support those impacted and emphasized the need for prayer, asking the faithful to pray for calm winds, rain to extinguish the flames, comfort for the suffering, and strength for first responders.

The Metropolitan extended his love and compassion, urging collective action and spiritual support during this challenging time.

Read the statement from Metropolitan Gerasimos on the Southern California Fires

Beloved in the Lord,

“O Lord, to You I cry out; for fire has devoured the open pastures, and a flame has burned all the trees of the field.”

Joel 1:19

Southern California is being inundated with devastating fires which are affecting hundreds of thousands of people, have destroyed homes, businesses, and the beautiful landscape of this vast region. We have been in contact with our clergy who have reported parishioners have lost their homes, we know of at least one who has lost their business, and many others are displaced awaiting news on whether their homes are still standing.

At this point the situation remains too volatile as these fires are barely showing any signs of containment, yet the fire crews remain diligent in their efforts. The neighboring states of Arizona and Nevada have also deployed firefighters to provide much needed assistance and to allow for aggressive action on the part of these brave first-responders who are working around the clock to control these raging fires.

We have been approached by many people who are offering to provide assistance to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. While it is too early to know exactly how many of our parishioners have been affected, we know of several whose homes have been consumed by the fires. Donations can be made online to provide assistance to all those affected by the fires as they work to rebuild their lives and homes amidst such a terrible tragedy.

Above all, please remember everyone in your prayers, asking the Lord to calm the winds, to bring forth dew from heaven, to extinguish the fires, to give consolation to those whose are suffering, and to give strength to all those who are fighting these fires that they may be protected by God’s mighty hand.

With Love in Christ,

+ G E R A S I M O S

Metropolitan of San Francisco

